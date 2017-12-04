Heat Players Deliver Ultimate Assist By Bringing Holiday Cheer To Children At Hospital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Heat players Dion Waiters, James Johnson, Rodney McGruder, Tyler Johnson, Justise Winslow and Wayne Ellington delivered the ultimate assist Monday at Baptist Children’s Hospital, bringing some holiday cheer to some kids who have been in and out of the hospital.

“Seeing these children that are going through unfortunate situations and us being able to just come in here and greet them with a few gifts and wish them a happy holidays and see them smile ear to ear,” said Ellington. “It makes our day. It makes our heart warm.”

Harry Silberberg, 16, is battling cancer but says he has gotten a huge boost from some of Santa’s helpers.

“It makes me feel more alive like I have a purpose,” he said.

Miami is coming off a tough loss to the Warriors, but strolling through the halls and delivering presents allowed them to get a new perspective on what the holiday season is really about.

“There’s a lot more to life than just this game for us. We have families, we have kids. We understand the importance of health and happiness,” said Winslow. “Just for us to add to that and help these families out and bring a little joy to their day – it means a lot to them, it means a lot to us.”

It’s not just a surprise for the kids, it’s also a memorable moment for the parents as well making today’s visit a slam dunk.

“Yes it make us feel amazing that somebody cares for your kids as well,” said Mari Padron, mother of 4-year-old patient Leo.