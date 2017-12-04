Lawmaker Proposes To Gay Partner During Same-Sex Marriage Debate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A lawmaker took the opportunity to propose to his gay partner during a debate on a same-sex marriage bill in Australia’s Parliament.
Tim Wilson, a lawmaker in the conservative coalition, was among the first lawmakers to join the debate and used his speech to propose to his partner Ryan Bolger, who was watching from the public gallery.
“Freedom to hold and form opinions religious or otherwise and that is not inhibited by this bill. Ryan Patrick Bolger will you marry me,” said Wilson.
“Yes,” Bolger replied.
The House of Representatives resumed Monday for its final two-week session of the year, which is giving priority to achieving same-sex marriage reform.
The major parties want the legislation passed this week after a majority of Australian’s endorsed reform in a postal ballot last month.
The Senate last week approved the bill and rejected all proposed amendments that would have increased legal protections for those who would discriminate against gay couples on religious grounds.
But several lawmakers including Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull intend to persist with amendments rejected by the Senate.
Turnbull, a gay marriage supporter, says he wants wedding celebrants, not just those affiliated with churches, to have the right to refuse to officiate at same-sex marriages.
If the House of Representatives supported such an amendment, then the altered bill would have to return to the Senate for ratification, delaying the reform.