In The State Championship Huddle: Jovens Janvier – Champagnat Catholic

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jovens Janvier

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 300

SCOUTING: In an area that has started to pick up when it comes to the developing linemen, here is one who has the chance to be very special – and he will get his chance to showcase his abilities this week against Jacksonville University Christian in the 2A state championship game. Janvier has tremendous footwork, and for a sophomore, he has gotten stronger and has learned a lot about the position. The coaches feel that this is going to be one of those premier big men that we are starting to produce. The exposure of playing in a state championship game is huge.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7833014/jovens-janvier

