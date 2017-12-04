Hurricanes Basketball Stays At Number 10 In AP Poll

By Alex Donno
Filed Under: Alex Donno, College basketball, Jim Larranaga, Local TV, Miami Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Jim Larranaga’s Miami Hurricanes remain unbeaten at 7-0, and stay in the top 10 of the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll.

The Hurricanes, ranked 10th for the second straight week, earned an impressive 86-81 win at 12th ranked Minnesota last Wednesday before handling Princeton 80-52 in Miami on Saturday. Miami will next face Boston University at home on Tuesday, before an eleven day break.

Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils stay at number one, earning a unanimous vote for the second straight week.

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Duke (65) 10-0 1,625 1
2 Kansas 7-0 1,525 2
3 Michigan State 7-1 1,500 3
4 Villanova 8-0 1,434 4
5 Florida 5-1 1,301 6
6 Wichita State 6-1 1,197 8
7 Texas A&amp;M 7-0 1,192 9
8 Kentucky 7-1 1,174 7
9 Notre Dame 7-1 1,156 5
10 Miami 7-0 1,122 10
11 North Carolina 8-1 999 13
12 Gonzaga 7-1 856 15
13 Xavier 7-1 768 21
14 Minnesota 8-1 758 12
15 Virginia 8-0 728 18
16 Arizona State 7-0 609 20
17 Cincinnati 7-1 583 11
18 West Virginia 7-1 557 19
19 Seton Hall 7-1 405
20 TCU 8-0 311 23
21 Purdue 8-2 266
22 Nevada 8-0 199
23 Baylor 5-2 182 16
24 Tennessee 6-1 96
25 Southern California 4-2 90 14
