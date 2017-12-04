Hurricanes Basketball Stays At Number 10 In AP Poll

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Jim Larranaga’s Miami Hurricanes remain unbeaten at 7-0, and stay in the top 10 of the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll.
The Hurricanes, ranked 10th for the second straight week, earned an impressive 86-81 win at 12th ranked Minnesota last Wednesday before handling Princeton 80-52 in Miami on Saturday. Miami will next face Boston University at home on Tuesday, before an eleven day break.
Meanwhile, the Duke Blue Devils stay at number one, earning a unanimous vote for the second straight week.
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|RECORD
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Duke (65)
|10-0
|1,625
|1
|2
|Kansas
|7-0
|1,525
|2
|3
|Michigan State
|7-1
|1,500
|3
|4
|Villanova
|8-0
|1,434
|4
|5
|Florida
|5-1
|1,301
|6
|6
|Wichita State
|6-1
|1,197
|8
|7
|Texas A&M
|7-0
|1,192
|9
|8
|Kentucky
|7-1
|1,174
|7
|9
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1,156
|5
|10
|Miami
|7-0
|1,122
|10
|11
|North Carolina
|8-1
|999
|13
|12
|Gonzaga
|7-1
|856
|15
|13
|Xavier
|7-1
|768
|21
|14
|Minnesota
|8-1
|758
|12
|15
|Virginia
|8-0
|728
|18
|16
|Arizona State
|7-0
|609
|20
|17
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|583
|11
|18
|West Virginia
|7-1
|557
|19
|19
|Seton Hall
|7-1
|405
|—
|20
|TCU
|8-0
|311
|23
|21
|Purdue
|8-2
|266
|—
|22
|Nevada
|8-0
|199
|—
|23
|Baylor
|5-2
|182
|16
|24
|Tennessee
|6-1
|96
|—
|25
|Southern California
|4-2
|90
|14