Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Out Free Iced Coffee Monday

MONDAY (CBSMiami) — ‘Tis the season for giving and Dunkin Donuts is giving away free iced coffees today to Florida residents in celebration of the end of hurricane season.
In a company statement, Dunkin Donuts said it is in appreciation of customer support during hurricane season.
Several cities throughout Florida experienced hardships from the devastation caused during hurricane season,” said Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’ Brands Celia Cody. “With many of the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants located in areas that experienced power outages, flooding and damage, it was a main priority for each location to work swiftly to clean up and reopen its doors. We are very thankful to Florida residents for being understanding as we worked to get our locations back up and running following the hurricane season, and we are glad that we are able to show our appreciation by offering a free beverage.”
The #CupOfThanksFlorida promotion is limited to one cup per person. Participation may vary.
Hurricane season ended Nov. 30