American Woman Killed By Tiger Shark While Scuba Diving Off Coast Of Costa Rica

COSTA RICA (CBSMiami) – An American woman was mauled to death by a female tiger shark while scuba diving off the coast of Costa Rica, the country’s Ministry of Environment and Energy announced.
The deadly attack took place on Thursday in the waters of Cocos Island National Park.
Friends identified the victim as 49-year-old Rohina Bhandari, a director of a private equity firm in New York City.
In a written statement, Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy said several doctors confirmed the death of the American tourist by only using Bhandari’s last name.
“This is an isolated incident. We have investigated the case and we know that this isn’t a common accident,” said Isabel Vargas, president of Camara Nacional De Turismo, the non-profit tourism bureau in Costa Rica.
Bhandari was a senior director at WL Ross & Co. LLC, according to her LinkedIn page. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bhandari’s dive guide sustained a serious wound to one of his extremities in the attack, the ministry said. At this time, doctors say he remains conscious with stable vital signs.
“The company ‘Sea Hunter’ isn’t affiliated with CANATUR, but they met all the requirements and had all the necessary security measures that are needed for those type of activities,” Vargas said.