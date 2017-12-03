College Football Playoff Bracket Set: Alabama In, Ohio State Out

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The wait is over, as the field of four is set for the College Football Playoff.
Following their destruction of Miami in the ACC Championship game, the Clemson Tigers have locked up the top spot.
Oklahoma, who throttled TCU in the Big 12 title game, checks in at number 2, with Big 12 champions Georgia earning the third spot.
The only suspense of the selection was that surrounding the 4th and final seed. One-loss Bama gets the nod over two-loss Ohio State, despite the Buckeyes winning their conference (Big 10).
For the semifinals (1) Clemson will face (4) Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. (2) Oklahoma will meet (3) Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Both games take place on January 1st.