Broncos’ Chris Harris Jr. Thinks “Bad Blood” Led To Dolphins’ Onside Kick

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins put an end to their five game losing streak with a 35-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

With 10:21 to play in the fourth quarter, the game seemed comfortably in hand for Miami, leading 33-9. And yet, Miami executed and recovered an onside kick to keep possession.

According to Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, the Dolphins were “just playing for sixty minutes. We’re not going to slow down. We don’t care what the score is.”

But if you ask Broncos’ cornerback Chris Harris Jr, the Dolphins may have had an ulterior motive.

From Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:

“He’s trying to embarrass us,” Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said after the game, attributing the move to “some bad blood” between Dolphins coach Adam Gase and the team for which he previously worked. The bad blood, if there is any, would most likely be directed to G.M. John Elway and not to coach Vance Joseph, who coordinated the Miami defense a year ago.

Harris didn’t expound on his thoughts beyond the quotes stated.

Adam Gase has had nothing but positive things to say about his time with the Denver Broncos, where he served as a position coach from 2009 to 2012, and offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2014. And as noted by Florio, Gase and Vance Joseph still seem close, with the latter having served as Miami’s defensive coordinator in 2016.

If there is indeed “bad blood” between Adam Gase and the Denver Broncos, it’s unclear where it might be flowing from.