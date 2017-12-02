Trump On Flynn Deal: ‘There Has Been Absolutely No Collusion’

By Miranda Green, CNN

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not worried about what his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, might tell special counsel Robert Mueller’s team as it investigates Russia’s efforts to influence last year’s election.

When asked by reporters if he was worried about what Flynn might say, Trump said, “No, I’m not. And what has been shown is no collusion, no collusion. There has been absolutely no collusion. So we’re very happy.”

Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia’s ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel’s office.

Trump made his brief comments about Flynn’s plea deal before flying to New York for a fundraiser later Saturday. The President instead spent most of his time touting the Republican tax plan, which he repeatedly continued to sell as “the biggest tax cut in the history of our nation.”

“Frankly last night was one of the big nights,” Trump said, referring to the Senate’s passage of its bill.

Flynn is the first person in the Trump administration to be reached by Mueller’s probe. The developments are a sign that the investigation is intensifying, and details revealed Friday provide the clearest picture yet of coordination between Flynn and other Trump advisers in their contact with Russian officials to influence international policy.

