Truck Yeah! Oversized Luxury Trucks Making A Comeback

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After falling out of favor due to rising gas prices, oversized luxury trucks are making a comeback.
At this year’s Los Angeles Auto show, some automakers say bigger is better as they find more and more customers are willing to pay higher prices than ever before.
GMC wasn’t pulling any punches with it’s 2018 Denali DM. It comes with an upgraded Duramax engine, WiFi, an eight-inch touchscreen, and real wood and leather interior finishes.
It can be yours for about $75,000.
“We’ve got a huge amount of customers coming to us in this very high-end range now. They want all the bells and whistles, they wanna know they have that capability, but they wanna look good doing it too,” said GMC’s Jennie Ecclestone.
Even as more automakers turn to electric and hybrid vehicles, America’s love for trucks remains strong, fueled in part by low gas prices.
Sales of Ford’s best selling F-Series pickups are up this year by nearly 11 percent. The company recently unveiled its F-450 Super Duty which can top $100,000 after taxes and fees.
“I don’t think we’re hitting a ceiling yet,” said Motor Trend Editor-in-Chief Ed Loh.
He said automakers are now competing to meet a high demand from oversized luxury trucks and their customers aren’t just traditional truck buyers.
“It’s also the guy that wants to show off because the trucks are big, covered in chrome, full of leather and nowadays have some really advanced technology inside,” said Loh.
He added that as more automakers look to cash in on the truck market, consumers can expect companies to drive prices even higher.