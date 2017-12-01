Senate Delayed Vote On Tax Reform Bill

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Senate Republicans continue to grapple with how to pass their tax reform bill.

Voting on the current bill came to an end Thursday night after a disagreement over the plan’s impact on the deficit. A new analysis shows it would add one trillion dollars to the deficit over the next decade.

Supporters say the bill will grow America’s economy but opponents argue it helps the rich at the expense of the middle class.

At the center of the plan is a huge cut to the corporate tax rate which Republicans say will help U.S. workers.

Democrats forced a vote to return the measure to committee for a re-write with smaller deficits. Republicans rallied to defeat the measure by a vote of 52-48.

Democrats oppose the bill altogether. They warn it’s only “step one” of a longer-range GOP plan that will harm the middle class with cuts to entitlements.

A final vote is expected on Friday. The GOP can only afford to lose two votes to get the bill passed. If it does, the Senate plan will have to be reconciled with the House version passed in November.

The White House is predicting tax reform will be signed into law by Christmas.

