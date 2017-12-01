Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On Palmetto Expressway

DORAL (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.
Chopper4 spotted a body covered with a yellow tarp on the southbound exit ramp to NW 25th Street. A car was parked in the middle lane near the body. A short distance away a second car was parked pointing toward the expressway ramp structure.
Miami-Dade police are assisting with the investigation.
Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Joe Sanchez said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.