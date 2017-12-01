Missing Florida Teen Spotted With Soccer Coach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Florida teen who took off over the weekend with a 27-year-old soccer coach has been spotted in Georgia and the Carolina’s.

On Sunday, 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina did a factory reset on her cell phone and left it behind. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office launched a missing person investigation a few hours after she was reported missing.

Police say the Fort White High School senior is with her school’s boys’ soccer coach, Rian Rodriguez.

Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a news conference that Rodriguez is a Frisina family friend.

“We don’t know that she’s Okay,” Hunter said. “She may be in harm’s way.”

Hunter gave additional details about what investigators have discovered so far. The teenager’s debit card was used to withdraw $200 from a gas station ATM in St. Mary’s, Georgia, on Sunday around 1 a.m.

The sheriff said Frisina and Rodriguez were spotted twice later Sunday on surveillance video in different states. They were first seen in a gas station in Saint George, South Carolina. That afternoon they were seen on security footage at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

A red 2001 Mercury Sable resembling the one Rodriguez drives was also captured on video at a gas station pump in Hardeeville, South Carolina, on Sunday.

The two have not been spotted since that afternoon.

Hunter said his department believes Frisina and Rodriguez are traveling northeast. Investigators are following additional leads along the Eastern Seaboard, he said.

Scarlet Parnell Frisina, the teenager’s mother, sent a pleading message to her daughter at the news conference.

“We love you, and we miss you, and we need to know that you’re safe,” the mother said. “Please call us.”

By Laura Diaz-Zuniga, CNN

(©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)