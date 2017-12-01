Miami-Dade Police Need Help Locating Teen Girl Abducted In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police need your help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Glenda Agustin-Juarez was last seen on Sunday in the 1400 block of SW 295th street.

She’s believed to be with 27-year-old Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto, who’s wanted for questioning in the abduction.

Authorities say they left in a 2002 silver-colored Toyota Celica with Florida tag 708YLP.

Agustin-Juarez has brown eyes and black hair with yellow tips. She is 5’2″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

Tiu Carreto has brown eyes and black hair, but police had no other identifying features.

What they were last seen wearing is unknown.

If you have any information on their location, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

