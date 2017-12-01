Dolphins Week 13 Injury Report: Jay Cutler Resumes Starting Role, Quartet Of Fins Ruled Out Versus Broncos

By Abraham Gutierrez

This week, the Miami Dolphins are back in South Florida to welcome a struggling Denver Broncos team that’s shockingly the NFL Week 13 point spread’s favorites to get their first road victory of the season.

According to NFL oddsmakers, the Broncos (-2) are the odds-on favorites to defeat the Dolphins (+2) by a safety at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Following Friday’s (final) practice session, there’s some concern about Miami’s ability to defy those odds. That’s partially due to the fact that Adam Gase and his staff announced there would be four Fins players in street clothes in Week 13.

Matt Moore, Jermon Bushrod, Damien Williams & Maurice Smith Will Not Play

It’s no secret that Miami’s biggest issue this season can be found on the offensive side of the football. The team’s official injury report states that quarterback Matt Moore (foot), guard Jermon Bushrod (foot) and running back Damien Williams (shoulder) will not play, as well as safety Maurice Smith (abdomen) on the opposite side of the rock.

Jay Cutler Resumes Starting Role

After sitting out last week’s game due to a concussion, veteran quarterback Jay Cutler will resume duties as Miami’s first-stringer. That means that, with Moore ruled out, the Fins will have third-year man out of San Jose State, David Fales as the only back-up signal-caller in the team’s depth chart.

“When he gets in a game, it slows down for him,” Gase said regarding the possibility of Fales taking the reigns versus a stoic Denver defense. “He doesn’t think. He reacts. There’s a lot of things he does that have always impressed me since I’ve been around him. I know everybody will say it’s preseason, but every year I’ve been around him he’s had success. He just finds ways to move the ball and get guys that are learning an offense to play well.”

Fales played in four preseason games earlier this year, completing 27-of-55 pass attempts for 424 yards, five touchdowns and only one interception. He closed out the preseason by connecting on 12-of-20 passes for 193 yards, three scores and no picks against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s just one of those things where [Fales] is a guy who hasn’t had the opportunity,” Gase added. “You kind of run out of practice squad eligibility and everybody keeps two quarterbacks now. I’d love to see him be able to keep trying to improve and get an opportunity.”

Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh Game Status

In spite of the fact that both Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh had their names penciled into the Dolphins NFL Week 13 injury report, Fins fans can breathe a sigh of relief. According to sources, there’s no concern regarding the playing status of Miami’s two-headed (defensive) monster.

With no game-status designation, Wake and Suh are not only expected to play, but should also be in their usual starting roles, as they only sat out Wednesday’s practice for non-injury-related reasons.

Miami Dolphins NFL Week 13 Injury Report & Game Status

Questionable

(RB) Senorise Perry (Concussion) –Full Participation in Practice

(S) Michael Thomas (Knee) –Limited Participation in Practice

Out

(G) Jermon Bushrod (Foot) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(QB) Matt Moore (Foot) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(RB) Damien Williams (Shoulder) –Did Not Participate In Practice

(S) Maurice Smith (Abdomen) –Did Not Participate In Practice

No Game-Status Designation