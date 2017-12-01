Camila Alves McConaughey Touts New Business Venture In South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BAL HARBOUR (CBSMiami) – She is a busy mom on the go. Camila Alves McConaughey, model and wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, can also add businesswoman to her resume.

She co-owns an organic food company called Yummy Spoonfuls and she was in town Thursday night touting her newest business venture at the Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Shops where CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo had a chance to chat with her.

Yummy Spoonfuls is an organic food line made from scratch with farm fresh ingredients then frozen to lock in nutrients and flavor.

“Basically, we’re trying to make it easy for moms on the go that sometimes feel stressed they can’t do it all,” explained the 35-year-old Brazilian beauty. “We take all that hassle out of the art and make it for you.”

Moms who showed up for the meet and greet took pictures with Camila and learned about the healthy food line which this busy mother uses all the time at home.

“Funny enough last night, I was too exhausted and that’s what we had for dinner and today I was trying to make lunch and my kids said ‘Mama, we will eat Yummy Spoonful’ and they grabbed it themselves,” she laughingly recalled.

Camila, who is all glammed up on this month’s cover of Ocean Drive Magazine, is in South Florida while hubby Matthew films his new movie Beach Bum on location.

“It’s not Austin Texas where we live, but I enjoy it. It’s different, but I love being around the Latin flavors and colors and vibrancy that’s here.”

Camila is handling it all with grace and style.

“It’s wild. We have a 4-year-old and a 7 and 9-year-old and so it’s not easy. We travel a lot on the road with Matthew for work but if you have your priorities straight of what’s most important, you can always go back. That’s what it’s all about, keeping priorities straight,” she said.

Click here for more information on Yummy Spoonfuls.