Breaking: Jimbo Fisher Leaving Florida State For Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION (CBSMiami) – After eight years as head coach of the Florida State Seminoles, Jimbo Fisher is departing to become the new head football coach at Texas A&M, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
Fisher will not coach the Seminoles in their season finale this Saturday, when they host Louisiana Monroe. Odell Haggins, the defensive tackles coach, will serve as interim head coach.
While at Florida State, Fisher led the Seminoles to an 83-23 overall record and a National Championship in 2013.
The Aggies had zoned in on Fisher since letting go of Kevin Sumlin, whose team had suffered five losses in four consecutive seasons. The Aggies finished the 2017 campaign at 7-5.
While the terms of Fisher’s contract with Texas A&M have not been revealed, the Aggies reportedly offered him a 10-year deal on November 30th.
This will mark the first time that Florida State will join the “coaching carousel” since 1976 – the year Bobby Bowden was hired. When Fisher took over for Bowden in 2010, he had been on the staff as coach-in-waiting.
Good luck to him. I’ve generally been pro-Fisher, but I wouldn’t match a $75 million 10-year contract for him either. One piece of advice to him—you have to recruit the O-line too. These past 2 seasons they have declined, now to the point of needing to win this week to go to a minor bowl game, because they have not had good blocking up front. Having great skill players gets you nowhere without also having a great line.