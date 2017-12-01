Miami Beach Police K9 Unit Expand 4-Legged Force With Ares & Thor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Miami Beach Police Department is proud to show off two new members of their four-legged police force.
K9 Ares and K9 Thor are now part of the Miami Beach Police Department K9 unit.
Ares is an 80-pound Belgian Malinois.
He is two and a half years old and will be certified in bomb detection and criminal apprehension after 700 hours of intense training with his handler, Officer Emilio Garcia. Garcia is a 14-year veteran and Ares is his third K9 partner.
Also joining the force is Thor, a 90-pound Dutch Shepard.
He is also two and a half years old. Thor will be certified in bomb detection and criminal apprehension after 700 hours on intense training with his handler, Officer Richard Ocejo.
Ocejo has been on the force for six years and this will be his first K9 partner.
Both Ares and Thor were donated to the police department by the Miami Beach K9 Knights, a non-profit organization dedicated to purchasing police dogs for the Miami Beach Police Department K9 unit.
Meet ARES, one of @MiamiBeachPD’s newest K9’s.
Don’t be fooled by the pic, this 80lb #BelgianMalinois will be keeping @MiamiBeachNews safe! pic.twitter.com/SCN6fMCv9s
— Ernesto Rodriguez (@ERodriguez782) December 1, 2017