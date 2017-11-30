More Than Half Of US Children Will Be Obese By 35, Study Says

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More than half of American children will become obese by the age of 35 if current trends continue.
This is according to a study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine saying weight gain during your childhood years starts a pattern.
It’s a pattern they say is difficult to change later on in life.
Where did they get the results from?
During the study, researchers pooled the height and weight data from five national studies which included about 41,567 children and adults.
Researchers are urging schools and communities to promote healthy foods and start exercising at an early age.
Until then, they predict childhood obesity will continue to be a major health problem in the United States.
The study was partly funded by the JPB Foundation whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in the United States and promote health in communities.