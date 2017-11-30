Political Consultant Says Rep. John Conyers Has Been Hospitalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DETROIT (CBSMiami/AP) – U.S. Rep John Conyers, the recent subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, has been hospitalized.
This news comes from political consultant Sam Riddle.
Riddle said Thursday he spoke to Conyers’ wife, Monica Conyers.
Riddle says he doesn’t know why the Democrat congressman was hospitalized or his condition.
He declined to name the hospital.
The 88-year-old Conyers has been under pressure after multiple women who’ve worked for him accused him of sexual harassment.
He denies the allegations, and his lawyer says he won’t resign. Conyers is the longest-serving member of the U.S. House.
One woman, Marion Brown, told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that she was propositioned for sex multiple times over more than a decade before she was fired.
