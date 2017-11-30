Who Is Responsible For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Romance?

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Family members say Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are happily caught up in the moment of their engagement. The couple met in July of last year, and now many are now wondering who got this royal romance started.

The couple told the BBC they were set up on a blind date but they would not say who set them up.

Some suggest it could be mutual friend and fashion designer Misha Nonno. Her ex-husband apparently went to the same school as Harry.

Another frontrunner is British aristocrat Violet Von Westenholz, who used to work for Ralph Lauren, where she reportedly met Markle.

Markle posted pictures of her and Von Westenholz at Wimbledon in June last year – around the time she met her dashing prince.

Von Westenholz would not confirm her role, but told Britain’s Daily Telegraph: “It’s a great story and I am sure they are going to be very happy together.”

Some also say it may be Markle’s best friend, Markus Anderson.

Markle says, growing up in the US, she didn’t know much about Harry, but his brother Prince William revealed she might soon learn more about Harry’s bachelor behavior.

“For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge. Stop him scrounging all my food, which he’s done over the past few years,” said Prince William.

If this all seems like a Cinderella story, those who know Markle say it’s quite the contrary.

Her former professor at Northwestern University says Markle was a self-proclaimed theater nerd.

“In some of the coverage of the engagement is this narrative of a woman who was sort of plucked from the masses to become royalty,” said her professor Harvey Young. “And what that storyline misses is the fact that Meghan Markle is a very accomplished woman.”

The couple says they have even more to accomplish together with humanitarian causes.

Their work starts Friday with their first official public engagement for World Aids Day.