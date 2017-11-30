TV’s Jerry Springer Decides Against Ohio Governor Run

CINCINNATI (CBSMiami/AP) — Another television personality that was considering a job in politics has decided to take a step back.

TV talk show host and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer is going to stay out of the 2018 Ohio governor’s race.

WLWT-TV reports Springer announced his decision in his weekly podcast Wednesday in northern Kentucky.

The 73-year-old former news anchorman has hosted “The Jerry Springer Show” for 26 years. It’s a raucous show with public airings of guests’ personal dramas.

He says as “a husband, father and grandfather,” he wasn’t ready for a five-year commitment of campaigning and serving. A half-dozen other Democrats are running or considering runs for the 2018 nomination.

Springer was a Cincinnati councilman and survived a prostitution scandal to become mayor in the 1970s.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic governor nomination in 1982 and has contemplated other statewide runs in more recent years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

