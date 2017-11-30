In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Jones – Plantation American Heritage

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Plantation American Heritage, SFHSSports, Tyler Jones

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Jones Plantation American Heritage

PLAYER: Tyler Jones

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: While there are so many impressive football prospects to keep an eye on when you watch the Patriots play – with nationally rated seniors in the spotlight all year – there are also some gifted underclassmen who have shown that they are indeed the next wave of talent to come through. Tyler is easily one of the emerging stars of South Florida. Every time he gets an opportunity to play, this gifted athlete steps up – in a major way. He is quick, strong and very skilled. This will be – no questions asked – a top tier runner next season as colleges will truly start watching the things he does. Big time potential on a team that knows just a little bit about elite talent.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5558871/tyler-jones

PHOTO – COURTESY OF SHAW SPORTS.

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Jones Plantation American Heritage

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch