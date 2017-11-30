In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Jones – Plantation American Heritage

PLAYER: Tyler Jones

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: While there are so many impressive football prospects to keep an eye on when you watch the Patriots play – with nationally rated seniors in the spotlight all year – there are also some gifted underclassmen who have shown that they are indeed the next wave of talent to come through. Tyler is easily one of the emerging stars of South Florida. Every time he gets an opportunity to play, this gifted athlete steps up – in a major way. He is quick, strong and very skilled. This will be – no questions asked – a top tier runner next season as colleges will truly start watching the things he does. Big time potential on a team that knows just a little bit about elite talent.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5558871/tyler-jones

PHOTO – COURTESY OF SHAW SPORTS.