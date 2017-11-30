“Gomer Pyle” Actor Jim Nabors Dead At 87

HONOLULU (CBSMiami) – The actor best known for this character of Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show” and its spin-off comedy “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” has died.
Jim Nabors passed away at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii Thursday morning at the age of 87.
Nabors’ partner Stan Cadwallader told CBS News that Nabors’ health began to decline rapidly after Thanksgiving. He underwent a series of tests on Wednesday, but the decision was made to bring him home from the hospital.
The coroner has not yet released Nabors’ cause of death, but Cadwallader said it appears to be from natural causes.
Nabors married Cadwallader in January 2013. The couple met in 1975 when Cadwallader was a Honolulu firefighter.
In addition to acting Nabors, a native of Alabama, also recorded more than two dozen albums. One album, The Heart-Touching Magic of Jim Nabors, went platinum in 1980.
Nabors was also known for singing “Back Home Again in Indiana” during the opening ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500. He performed the Indy 500 for the last time in 2014.
