Social Media Users Shaken Up After Earthquake Hits Major Cities On East Coast

DOVER, Del. (CBSMiami) – Social media was buzzing Thursday afternoon after an extremely rare earthquake shook several major cities on the East Coast.

Thankfully, nobody got hurt and there’s no visible damage.

“Our neighbor came running out, wanting to know if we felt it. I didn’t feel it but I heard it, so it’s pretty wild,” said Dover, Delaware resident Gary Farmer.

Some say they felt it, others are saying “what earthquake?”

But the U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 4.1 magnitude quake struck just after 4:45 Thursday afternoon, centered about six miles east-northeast of Dover.

“I heard a loud bang, and I saw the fence right in front of us shake,” said Chris Dellis of Dover. “But everyone else was like everything was normal, so I thought I was going crazy.”

On Twitter, some in the Mid-Atlantic region say they didn’t feel a thing.

But others in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey reported feeling the Earth move.

Okay, so. 4.4 earthquake just now, centered in Delaware. Either that or my desk is possessed. — Cheese Mahoney (@curdhoney) November 30, 2017

We just had an earthquake in MARYLAND. WOW — Richard Singleton Jr (@sknfan75) November 30, 2017

Serious question: Did anyone else in the Philadelphia area just feel a minor earthquake — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) November 30, 2017

“My house shook for about seven seconds,” said Nancy Burkley, who felt the quake in Westampton Township, New Jersey.

Weather anchor Lonnie Quinn from our sister station in New York explained the area has a fault line that runs through it.

“The Ramapo fault line… cuts through Northern Central New Jersey. This area gets a tremendous amount of earthquakes – almost monthly, but they’re tiny. They’re 2.0 or smaller,” Quinn said.

While stronger quakes are rare there, they’re not unheard of.

Back in 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 84 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. – damaging the Washington Monument.