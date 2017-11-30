BSO: Deputy Involved In Fatal Accident With Cyclist Turns Out To Be Young Man Touched By Tragedy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The case is already sad enough – a man riding his bicycle was struck and killed by a BSO deputy in Pompano Beach on Tuesday. But now that tragedy is compounded by the fact that the deputy involved is a man already deeply touched by personal tragedy.

BSO says Deputy Sean Reyka, son of Sgt. Chris Reyka, who was murdered in 2007 in Pompano Beach, was behind the wheel of the BSO vehicle that struck and killed 60-year-old cyclist John Mancini.

On Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s deputies returned to the scene of the deadly deputy involved accident from Tuesday.

According to investigators, Sean Reyka was traveling north on Dixie highway heading to a call of an audible alarm, when the accident occurred.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office asked the Florida Highway Patrol to investigate the crash as they try to figure out exactly what happened.

“I recognize this is a high profile case. While I have full confidence in my detectives, I want to ensure transparency,” Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement. “In this particular instance, I believe it’s best to have FHP investigate.”

At the home of the victim, Mancini, his longtime friend and roommate, Frank Lanuto, remembered his pal.

“We were friends,” said Frank Lanuto, saying that Mancini enjoyed riding his bike, visiting the nearby library and watching television.

Lanuto added that it will be a challenge to live without his friend.

“I haven’t broken down yet,” he said.

At the scene on Tuesday, a BSO spokesperson said the crash deeply impacted the deputy, who turned out to be a young man already touched by tragedy.

“He was very upset and that is understandable,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright. “Our prayers go out to both families, all parties involved.”

Deputy Sean Reyka is on paid administrative leave.