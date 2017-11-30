2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Wraps Today

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today is the last day of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. For many, it couldn’t end soon enough.
This year was the most expensive hurricane season on record. The nightmare of a season brought 17 named storms, ten of them hurricanes and, for the first time ever, three reached Category 4 status; Harvey in Texas, Irma in Florida, and Maria in Puerto Rico.
In an average season, we see 12 named storms, seven hurricanes, and two major hurricanes.
While this year’s season was above average, it was not a record breaker. That would go to 2005 when there were 28 named storms, 15 hurricanes, and seven major hurricanes. In the year 1961, we also saw seven major hurricanes.
The reported death toll from 2017’s Atlantic storms now stands at 438 – although the actual number may be higher. Research scientists Chuck Watson and Mark Johnson say the storms that came ashore this past season cost more than two-hundred billion dollars. That includes at least $32 billion in damages from Maria, $60 billion from Irma and $114 from Harvey.
The 2018 hurricane season will officially start on June 1st, but tropical storms have been known to form in the Atlantic as early as January.