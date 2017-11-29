Trump Tweets Additional Sanctions Against North Korea After Latest Missile Test

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump took to Twitter to promise new sanctions against North Korea after the rogue nation staged another intercontinental ballistic missile test.
Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017
After Tuesday’s test of the Hwasong-15, the ballistic missile lofted high into space and reached a maximum altitude of nearly 2,800 miles. Analysts say that if it fired on a standard trajectory, the missile could travel approximately 8,100 miles, far enough to hit anywhere in the United States.
The missile stayed in the air for 63 minutes before splashing into the Sea of Japan.
The United Nations Security Council meets in emergency session today to denounce North Korea’s latest act of aggression.
It’s still not known if North Korea’s new missile could support an actual nuclear warhead and survive reentry into the earth’s atmosphere.
North Korea has now launched 20 missiles this year. Wednesday’s test was done in the middle of the night and used a mobile launch pad, making it much more difficult to detect.