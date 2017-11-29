Thousands Receive Holiday Food Vouchers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Patience will pay off on Wednesday for the long line of folks who have been camping out for a bit of holiday help.
The pre-holiday tradition in Little Havana is known as the Latin American Chamber of Commerce annual holiday food basket giveaway.
The line, in front of the CAMACOL Tower on Flagler Street, actually started to form before Thanksgiving. The line isn’t for the food, simply the voucher that will be turned in later for food.
CAMACOL started this tradition of handing out Christmas dinner for families 32 years ago.
They began handing out the food vouchers at 8 a.m. Approximately 3,000 vouchers will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
“We are very grateful to the sponsors who have helped make this possible, to the volunteers that have donated their time and to the community that has helped keep this tradition alive,’ said Mercy Saladrigas, president of CAMACOL.
Those who receive the vouchers will come back on Wednesday, December 13, to pick up the holiday food basket filled with a complete “Latin-styled” holiday dinner including rice, beans, yucca, bread, refreshments, a pork shoulder, spices, sugar, milk and other essential items.
There’s enough food in the basket for up to 10 people to enjoy a traditional “Noche Buena” meal.