Tech Gifts & Gadgets For The Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Tech can help with everything from fitness to food to photos.
CNETcom checked out some of this year’s the best entertainment and lifestyle gadgets.
Let’s start with some fun.
Nintendo has taken mobile gaming to the next level with the Nintendo Switch. The $300 hybrid console works as a handheld device or you can slide off the side controllers and hook it up to your television. Super Mario Odyssey is exclusive to the Switch and really fun to play.
Next up, photos don’t have to just stay on your phone. The $70 Kodak Printomatic is a 10 megapixel camera and printer in one. Just point, shoot, and print for instant photos.
For the traveler in your life, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are the best sounding wireless noise-canceling headphones CNET has tested. They’re expensive at $350 but they’re comfortable and really block out the noise.
If you’re looking to smarten up your home, the $50 Hiku is a mini scanner that sticks to your refrigerator. Scan items you’re running low on and create various grocery lists in the app. You can also speak into it or use Alexa to add items.
Getting fit is always on the New Year’s resolution list.
The $150 FitBit Alta HR is the best basic all-around fitness tracker. It continuously monitors your heart rate and gives you phone notifications. The battery can last seven days on a single charge. It’s not waterproof, however, so you can’t swim with it.
