Suspected Tampa Serial Killer Arrested, Hope He “Rots In Hell” Says Mayor

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – Tampa police believe they’ve caught the serial killer responsible for four murders and who kept the city on edge for two months.
“We will be charging four counts of first-degree murder for Hal Emmanuel Donaldson the third, 24 years old,” said Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan at a news conference on Tuesday.
Dugan said they received five-thousand tips throughout the investigation. But it was one that came in on Tuesday from one of Donaldson’s co-workers at a McDonald’s that led to his arrest.
“We received some information on Mr. Donaldson having a firearm at the McDonald’s. One of his co-workers approached a police officer that is what led us to that,” said Dugan.
The four people killed were all shot within a half mile of each other in the Seminole Heights neighborhood. They had all been walking alone, with no apparent connection to one another.
“Tonight is the beginning of when justice will be served and then the process will occur when this individual rots in hell,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn Tuesday night.
Investigators say they are still trying to figure out why the alleged killer carried out the attacks and why he chose the Seminole Heights area.