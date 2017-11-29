University Of Miami Med Student Accused Of Posting Pics To Fetish Sites

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The University of Miami is investigating after one of its medical students was accused of posting pictures of female classmates on various websites for sexual fetishes.
CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reports the 25-year-old medical student has been suspended and is now the subject of an internal school investigation.
The student is suspected of copying pictures of the women from their social media accounts and uploading them to sex websites.
The photos included selfies, pictures with friends at bars or the beach, even images of them in their graduation gowns.
The allegations came to light last week when at least two of the women saw their photos on the websites and filed for restraining orders against him.
The story didn’t say why they believed the student was suspected of posting the pictures.
The medical school, citing federal laws protecting student privacy, declined to address questions about the student.
