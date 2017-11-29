Report: Canes WR Ahmmon Richards Carted Off Practice Field With Injury

By David Dwork
Ahmmon Richards, Miami Hurricanes

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are hard at work, preparing for Saturday’s ACC Championship Game against top-ranked Clemson.

Unfortunately for Miami, the bad news fairy has been visiting Coral Gables a lot this week.

On Sunday the Canes received the bad news that tight end Chris Herndon would miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair an MCL injury suffered during last Friday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

Potentially more distressing news for the Hurricanes offense came on Wednesday when CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald reported that wide receiver Ahmmon Richards was carted off the field during the team’s practice.

The report stated that Richards was surrounded by teammates and coach Mark Richt while being attended to by trainers.

No information has been given as to what the injury is or its severity.

There has been no official comment from the Hurricanes and Richt declined to comment when asked about the injury by the Herald.

Richards had a breakout season last year as a freshman but a plethora of injuries (hamstring, ankle, Achilles) have kept him sidelined for parts of 2017.

During the eight games that Richards has played this season, he’s accumulated 439 yards and three touchdowns on 24 receptions.

