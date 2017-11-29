Panthers To Host Star Wars Night On Friday At BB&T Center

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – May the force be with you.

The Florida Panthers are preparing to host their third Star Wars themed game, or “Star Wars Night Episode III” on Friday night at the BB&T Center.

The game against the San Jose Sharks begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Panthers released a special Star Wars themed poster on Wednesday, which is pretty darn cool.

The poster was modeled after the one for the latest film in the Star Wars series, The Last Jedi, which can be seen here. The film comes out on December 15th.

Special ticket packages are available for Friday’s game that include exclusive Star Wars items, such as a limited edition jersey.

One new feature this year is the option to sit in the Tatooine Terrace, an all-inclusive seating area that is only available on Star Wars Night.

Terrace seats will include unlimited food and beverage. For more information on ticket packages, click here.

The Panthers are coming off back-to-back road wins against the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, which gave Florida a nice boost in the Eastern Conference standings.

Entering Wednesday, the Panthers are just three points back of third place in the Atlantic Division.

The top three in each division automatically make the playoffs.