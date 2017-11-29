Miami Open May Be Moving To Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami Open tennis tournament, held every year in Key Biscayne, may have a new home, breaking one of the oldest traditions of professional sports in the city.

In 2019, the tennis tournaments is expected to be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens under a new deal that includes a $1 million annual county subsidy, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.

The subsidy would come from an already existing agreement that pays the Miami Dolphins up to $5 million a year for major sporting events.

But not everything is finalized.

Miami-Dade County commissioners still have to approve the agreement.

Despite that, the parent company of the long-running tennis event already signed paperwork with the administration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez to make 2018 the last year the Miami Open would be held in Key Biscayne.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been working to add to tennis to the football and soccer matches already held at the stadium.

He has proposed building a $53 million facility to host tournament events in the parking lots outside the stadium while the actual tennis matches would be held inside the stadium.

This deal would end one of the oldest traditions for professional sports in Miami.

The tournament, once known as the Lipton International Players Championship, has been held in Key Biscayne since 1987.