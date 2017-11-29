Plea Deal For Woman Who Ran Over Principal Goes Up In Smoke

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A plea deal is off the table for a woman who police say was in a drunken stupor when she careened onto a baseball field and ran over a popular South Dade High principal, after going to court high.
According to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, Marilyn Aguilera was in court Wednesday to accept a seven-year prison deal but right before taking the deal, she tested positive for marijuana.
The judge immediately called it off and she was arrested for violating the conditions of her release from jail.
Aguilera will remain in jail until her next court hearing December 11 when lawyers meet to decide if she can still take the plea or will be forced to go to trial.
Aguilera, police say, was drunk when she plowed her silver GMC SUV through a fence at Tamiami Park and ran over Javier Perez in April 2016.
The husband, father and high school principal was at the park coaching his 5-year-old son’s baseball game. He lost both of his legs.
Evidence photos of the SUV show an empty, 16-ounce beer can on the floor of the vehicle, but police say Aguilera had consumed much more than that. Her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.
Perez, known for his resilience and perseverance, has prompted a slogan in the community, “Javi Strong.”