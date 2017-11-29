Security Glitch Found In Apple’s New Operating System

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Apple is working on a fix for login security flaw on its new operating system – macOS High Sierra.

The flaw allows anyone to log in without a password. To exploit the vulnerability, someone with access to the computer can type “root” and no password in the Users & Groups section of System Preferences.

This gives root access to the computer — meaning a person could operate the device as if they were an administrator and could download malicious software or otherwise compromise the computer.

“We are working on a software update to address this issue. In the meantime, setting a root password prevents unauthorized access to your Mac,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. You can find out how here.

The flaw requires physical access for most people, but could work remotely if the user has Remote Desktop enabled. It’s a good idea, as always, to keep your machine in your own possession.

