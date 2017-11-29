Amazon Touts Massive Cyber Monday Sale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SEATTLE (CBSMiami) – Amazon claims its Cyber Monday sale was its biggest ever.
The online retail giant says it beat its own previous record set on Prime Day 2017.
The company added that customers bought “hundreds of millions” of products between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.
The news is music to CEO Jeff Bezos’ ears, whose net worth climbed to $100 billion on Black Friday.
Bezos grabbed the title of world’s richest person in July, when he briefly passed Bill Gates. He moved back ahead of Gates in October. The Microsoft founder is now worth a mere $89 billion, according to Forbes and Bloomberg.
But according to Adobe Analytics, this year’s Cyber Monday was good for everybody.
Projections had Americans spending nearly $6.6 billion on Monday alone – and it happened.