Ultimate Eye Candy As Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Airs On CBS

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the ultimate eye candy! The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show airs Tuesday night on CBS4. This year, the show went to the Far East and for the first time ever filmed in Shanghai, China.

This year’s production features appearances from musicians Harry Styles and Leslie Odom Jr. and returning Victoria’s Secret Angels such as Adriana Lima, Josephine Skriver and Martha Hunt. This year’s performance will be broadcast in more than 190 countries.

Skriver and Hunt talked with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo about what it’s like strutting the runway for more than 3,000 guests.

“It was the first time doing it in an arena stadium. The stadium was massive and we could feel the audience presence, and it was so awesome,” said Martha Hunt. “This year we had a whole mosh pit in front fill up. This is closest thing I felt like a rock star and then everybody on stage, the performances. Shanghai was the sexiest city. It’s so fun and felt like being a part of the future.”

What was it like having Harry Styles perform on the show?

“He opened the show to a very sexy collaboration. The first time doing the show with a designer, Balman and it was the punk section,” said Hunt. “The entire lingerie collection will be on sale after the show airs on the 29th and that collection is sick.”

Backstage there were 32 makeup artists and 27 hairstylists turning models into angels.

“If you imagine slumber party craziness, girls in robes and lingerie, hair and makeup, it’s crazy but it’s organized magical chaos,” recalled Josephine Skriver.

It may be chaos but these professionals know how to calm their nerves even though they still get butterflies.

“Happens all the time. I describe it as kind of like jumping off an airplane with a parachute,” said Skriver. “When they’re counting 5-4-3-2-1, it’s the most nerve-racking seconds of my life but the second we step on that runway, you know, you’ve worked so hard, it’s fun.”

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, November 28 at 10pm on CBS4.