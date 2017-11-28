Two Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Cards At Aventura Mall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – Two women are accused of using stolen credit cards at high-end stores in the Aventura Mall.
On Monday, Pamela Williams, 52 drove Danielle Vecchio, 31, to the mall.
Williams gave Vecchio five stolen credit cards and told her to go into Bloomingdale’s and buy some pricey things.
Vecchio bought two pairs of designer sunglasses for $1,400 using a stolen American Express card. She then headed back to the car and as they two were leaving the mall they were picked up by police.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Vecchio also tried to buy a $4,800 handbag at the Nordstrom’s at the mall, earlier in the day before the Bloomingdale’s theft, using a different set of stolen credit cards.
Both of the cards she tried to use were declined.
The owner of the cards was contacted by her bank about the transaction and she confirmed that she didn’t try to make it. She then called the police who were able to catch up with Williams and Vecchio as they left the mall.
Police found an additional four stolen credit cards on them.
Both Williams and Vecchio face a number of charges including fraudulent use of credit cards, possession of stolen credit cards, and grand theft.