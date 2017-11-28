Trump Pressing Republicans To Get Tax Plan Passed

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump was on Capitol Hill to push for one of his biggest legislative priorities – tax reform.

Senate Republicans are hoping to pass a tax bill this week but it’s unclear if they will have the votes.

President Trump attended a lunch with Senate Republicans where he personally lobbied them to pass a tax reform bill.

“I think it’s going to benefit everybody,” he said.

GOP leaders want to pass the bill this week and are working to secure the votes. They held an event Tuesday morning where they highlighted the importance of tax reform for small businesses.

“Every small business group I can think of is on board with comprehensive tax reform,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Small business may be a sticking to getting the bill passed.

Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Steve Daines of Montana have said they will not vote for the bill in its current form because it favors big corporations over small business owners. Both Johnson and Daines say they are open to changes that will win their votes but GOP leaders have to make sure any changes they make do not alienate any other Senators.

The GOP can afford to lose only two votes.

At least seven Republican senators have not said how they’ll vote including Arizona’s Jeff Flake.

“My concern has been some of the phase outs and gimmicks that typically come into a bill like this,” he said.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the bill will add $1.4 trillion to the deficit. Republicans are considering a trigger that automatically increases taxes if the bill fails to generate as much revenue as expected.

President Trump will also meet with Democrats this afternoon as he tries to reach a deal to agree to fund the government beyond a December 8th deadline.