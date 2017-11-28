Panthers Face Rangers Looking To Win Consecutive Road Games For First Time This Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Momentum has been something that the Florida Panthers have failed to gain so far this season.
Coming off a strong win over Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey on Monday, the Panthers will look to win two games in as many night when they wrap up a brief road trip at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers tonight.
Florida closed out a 3-2 win over the Devils despite surrendering two separate one-goal leads during the third period.
Roberto Luongo made 23 saves in the win, his 200th as a member of the Panthers. He became just the second goalie in NHL history to record 200 wins with two different teams.
Luongo will get the night off on Tuesday as backup James Reimer will get the nod in goal.
Reimer hasn’t won in over a month, dropping his last five starts (0-4-1) while earning a 3.98 goals against average and .862 save percentage over that span.
Meanwhile, the Rangers have rebounded from a 3-7-2 start to the season, winning 10 of their past 12 games to climb out of the Metro Division cellar.
Winger Mats Zuccarello has been a steady source of offense for New York this season. He’s second on the team with 19 points, picking up a goal and four assists over his last four games.
GOING 5-HOLE
- The Rangers power play is just 1-for-15 over their last six games.
- Reimer has been pulled twice over his past five starts, allowing 9 goals on 38 shots in consecutive losses to Tampa Bay and Columbus.
- The Panthers called up Denis Malgin to replace injured winger Evgenii Dadnonv, who will be out 4-to-6 weeks with a shoulder injury. Malgin took Dadnonv’s spot on the top line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov.
- Florida is 0-3-2 over its last five games against the Rangers.
- New York has won eight straight games at Madison Square Garden.