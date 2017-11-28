‘It Was Preventable But I’m Not Mad’: Father Offers Forgiveness After Navy Sailor Killed In DUI Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspected drunk driving crash killed a Navy sailor from South Florida. His grieving father is already offering forgiveness to the person police say caused the crash – a fellow service member.

“Funny, goofy, lovable,” said Jacques Alexander with a smile, describing the way he wants his son, Jason Alexander, to be remembered.

The 22-year-old Miramar native, the nephew of a CBS4 employee, was stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta Georgia. The Somerset Academy graduate had just been promoted days earlier to Petty Officer 2nd Class when he was killed in a DUI crash that happened Thanksgiving Day.

“He and a couple of friends, they went out to celebrate the promotion, and early Thursday morning I got that call telling me I need to call the hospital,” said Jacques Alexander. “When we got there the doctor said medically couldn’t do anything.”

Jason was in the car with two friends when the vehicle he was in crashed into a light pole. Authorities say the driver of that vehicle, Adrion Richard, who is also a service member at Fort Gordon, was arrested on a number of charges including DUI and vehicular homicide.

The other friend survived, but Jason died three days later at the hospital. A number of former classmates even drove up to see him during his final hours.

“It is a loss to many. He wasn’t just my son, he was everybody’s son,” said Jacques Alexander.

Jason’s father, who also served in the Navy, says the driver has personally apologized to him and he forgives him.

“It was preventable but I’m not mad. I’m mad my son is dead. I’m angry. But I am not mad at the person,” said Jacques.

As Jason’s family copes with losing him, his father is hanging on to his son’s impressive achievements in his short time in the Navy working on cyber intelligence, including his latest promotion and a prestigious award.

“He did some outstanding stuff and I’m proud of him,” said Jacques.

Jason’s body is being flown to South Florida Friday. His funeral is scheduled to be held the following weekend.