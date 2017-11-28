Millennials Cashing In On Side Hustles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans are using their passions to make a profit.

The so-called side-hustle trend has already proven lucrative among baby boomers and now millennials are cashing in.

Tina Gong spends her days designing the website for a small marketing company. That job inspired her to turn her passion for designing tarot cars into a second job – also known as a side hustle.

A recent report found more than 44 million Americans have a so-called side hustle. It’s a way to earn extra cash on the side.

Chris Guillebeau is the author of “Side Hustle: From Idea To Income In 27 Days.”

“It’s something that I can point to and say okay, I got my paycheck from my employer and that’s fine and I love my job but I’m also building something for myself as well,” said Guillebeau.

Younger baby boomers, ages 53 to 62, earn the most from side hustling, pulling in at least a grand a month. But 32-year-old Jennifer Li claims her side job, organizing trips for young professionals, is equally lucrative.

“I’d say that I can cover all my rent,” she said.

An event planner by trade, Li says there’s an added benefit.

“I get to travel for free which is the biggest perk. Building a community of people that I admire and love, that’s the intrinsic value that I go for,” said Li.

Gong spends about three hours every night crafting intricate designs on her tarot cards. She then sells them online starting at around $45.

If you’re interested in getting a side-hustle going, Guillebeau recommends taking a look at the skills you already have and generating ideas without spending a lot of money. That money would, of course, need to be reported to the IRS.