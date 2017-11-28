Trio Of Crooks Rough Up 13-Year-Old Boy During Miami Shores Home Invasion

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Shores Police are searching for trio of crooks who roughed up a 13-year-old boy during a home invasion on Thanksgiving.

Surveillance video captured the three men casually walking down an alley towards a home on 10th Place in Miami Shores.

The trio arrived in that white car at 7:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

It was at 7:30 a.m. and the homeowners were asleep, but alert neighbors spooked trio, who hopped into the white car they rolled into the neighborhood with.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, was grateful for her neighbors.

“My neighbors are heroes, and police too – they came very early,” she said.  “A neighbor who was going to the gym early saw someone try and come through the window and called the police and he tried to chase them.”

The threesome had tried to cut off the home electricity and attempted to pry the window right above were the kids were sleeping.

But the failed attempt didn’t stop them from trying again. About three hours later the men were seen on camera jumping over a wall and heading toward a home on NW 100th Terrace.

The trio was later spotted leaving a home they hit up.

They got into the home where they encountered an 11-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy. They slapped the boy around before getting away with electronics.

“Who is gonna hit a 13-year-old, really? A 13-year-old? Could have been worse. Most likely though they broke into the house thinking no one would be there,” said Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystad.

If you have any information that can help police, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

