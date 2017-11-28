Miami Hurricanes Drop To No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes have dropped to No. 7 in the newest College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Canes plummeted from No. 2 following their shocking 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh last Friday.
However, all is not lost for the Canes.
Miami clinched the Coastal Division a few weeks ago, meaning they’re facing now-No. 1 Clemson this Saturday in the ACC Championship.
The Tigers, who were sitting at No. 3 just behind the Canes, moved up to the top position after then-No. 1 Alabama lost to Auburn.
The top four are now Clemson, Auburn, Wisconsin and Oklahoma – in that order.