Miami Hurricanes Drop To No. 7 In College Football Playoff Rankings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes have dropped to No. 7 in the newest College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Canes plummeted from No. 2 following their shocking 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh last Friday.

However, all is not lost for the Canes.

Miami clinched the Coastal Division a few weeks ago, meaning they’re facing now-No. 1 Clemson this Saturday in the ACC Championship.

The Tigers, who were sitting at No. 3 just behind the Canes, moved up to the top position after then-No. 1 Alabama lost to Auburn.

The top four are now Clemson, Auburn, Wisconsin and Oklahoma – in that order.

