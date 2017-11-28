Man Arrested After Handing Over Phone Containing Child Porn To Metro PCS Store

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man inadvertently put himself behind bars.

He was busted for child porn after apparently he just handed over the evidence.

Coral Gables Police say Orlando Chang bought a new phone at the Metro PCS store on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

Chang asked an employee to transfer the data from his old phone, and that’s when the porn was allegedly discovered.

The arrest report describes, in graphic detail, numerous pictures of young girls engaged in a variety of sex acts.

