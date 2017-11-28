Heat Get First Look At Dwyane Wade In Cavs Uniform As Road Trip Continues In Cleveland

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat have been playing much better of late, with wins in four of their last five games.
The Heat will be tested on Tuesday night though as they’ll battle the hottest team in the NBA, which is led by a pair of former Miami superstars.
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade helped Miami to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances from 2010 to 2014 but have since teamed up in Cleveland hoping to recapture the magic that led to back-to-back championships with the Heat.
The Cavaliers have recorded eight straight victories to climb within four games of East-leading Boston while Miami has used a three-game win streak to move above .500 for the first time since opening the season 2-1.
Cleveland is averaging 112 points per game during their win streak, with their last lass coming on November 9th to Western Conference-leading Houston.
The Cavs have been getting solid play off the bench from Wade, who is averaging 14.3 points over this last three games.
Miami point guard Goran Dragic has played a big part in the Heat’s recent success.
On Monday Dragic was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, scoring 23.7 points while making 11-of-19 three point shots during Miami’s three consecutive wins.
GAME NOTES
- The Heat have won three straight road games.
- In three games against Miami last season, Wade averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Heat guard Wayne Ellington has made 20 three pointers over his last four games, shooting 57.1 percent from beyond the arc during that stretch.
- Last season Miami went 3-1 against the Cavaliers.
- James is averaging 29.7 points over his last six outings, which includes four 30-point efforts.