What We Know About Broward County's New Mayor, Vice Mayor

By Giovanna Maselli
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Broward County has a new mayor and vice mayor.

Beam Furr (Source: Twitter/ @BrowardCounty)

Tuesday morning county commissioners selected Commissioner Beam Furr as the next mayor.

Furr, who won by a majority vote, was sworn in shortly after.

He is replacing the Barbara Sharief as mayor.

Furr, who had served as vice mayor, will serve as mayor through November 2018.

As a county commissioner, he represented District 6 which included parts of Hollywood, Hallandale Beach and Pembroke Pines.

Before serving as county commissioner, he served as a Hollywood city commissioner for 12 years.

According to the county website, Furr’s priorities include working to protect the environment and increasing the quality and accessibility of early childhood education.

County commissioners also selected Commissioner Mark D. Bogen as the next vice mayor. He will also serve through November 2018.

Bogen is very dedicated to consumer rights and increased opportunity for economic success.

In the past, Bogen has helped put together an ordinance to regulate rideshare services like Uber in the county as a well as co-sponsored a living wage increase.

As commissioner, he represented District 2 which includes Coconut Creek, Margate and parts of Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Coral Springs.

Mark D. Bogen (Source: Twitter/ @BrowardCounty)

 

 

