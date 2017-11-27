Police: Driver Likely Speeding, Impaired During Crash In Pembroke Pines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A young man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Sunday night in Pembroke Pines.
It was around 9:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of N. Hiatus Road when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree.
Carlos Tamayo, 21, of Hollywood, was seriously hurt and his car was severely damaged.
“It appears likely that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash,” Pembroke Pines Police said in a statement. “It also appears that (he) was operating a motor vehicle while impaired.”
Tamayo was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Pending the investigation, charges may be pending.