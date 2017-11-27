Police: Driver Likely Speeding, Impaired During Crash In Pembroke Pines

Filed Under: Local TV, Pembroke Pines, Traffic Accident

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A young man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash Sunday night in Pembroke Pines.

photo 2 Police: Driver Likely Speeding, Impaired During Crash In Pembroke Pines

A driver was seriously injured in a crash in Pembroke Pines on Nov. 26, 2017. (Source: Pembroke Pines Police Dept.)

It was around 9:30 p.m. near the 1500 block of N. Hiatus Road when the driver lost control and slammed into a tree.

Carlos Tamayo, 21, of Hollywood, was seriously hurt and his car was severely damaged.

“It appears likely that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash,” Pembroke Pines Police said in a statement. “It also appears that (he) was operating a motor vehicle while impaired.”

Tamayo was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Pending the investigation, charges may be pending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch